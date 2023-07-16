Chandigarh police to be armed with high-tech surveillance vehicle

In a bid to improve surveillance during VVIP or VIP movements and protests in the city, Chandigarh Police have requested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to make an Integrated Command and Control Vehicle to increase the capacity building of the force. Chandigarh police will soon get a high-tech surveillance vehicle. (HT File)

The said vehicle will be mounted with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, screens for control room set-up, wireless sets and internet to help closely monitor the ground situation.

Sharing details, inspector general Raj Kumar said, “Without exposing the capability, Police will be able to do live monitoring even sitting far away from the spot. Important directions can be passed in least time to the teams deployed at the vulnerable spots. There are frequent protests happening in the city and thus this special Integrated Command and Control Vehicle will help us to keep a close watch on each and every movement at the protest sites.”

The vehicle will cost around 70 lakh and is likely to be delivered to Chandigarh Police by the end of this month.

Two more drones to fly in

Besides the latest addition, the UT police will also buy two more drones to keep a strict vigil at the traffic moment especially at the time of VVIP visits in the city.

The drones are also being tipped to be useful in monitoring law-and-order situations in the city. They are being purchased at an estimated cost of around ₹7.5 lakh.

A meeting regarding the same was chaired by IG and other senior police officials including, senior superintendent of police (SSP) and SSP (traffic) on Thursday at Chandigarh Police headquarters.

Speaking of the same, officials said the UT police currently have one drone which was used at the time of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chandigarh to pay tribute to five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office in Sector 28 back in April.

Police, meanwhile, are also going to replace the fleet of police control rooms, up from the present 64 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars. According to officials, a proposal has been made to replace these cars either with Toyota Innova or with Mahindra Safari and Scorpio cars.

“We have to change the old PCR vehicles now and thus new cars will be roped in. It is not decided yet which cars in particular will be pitched in PCR now,” superintendent of police (SP) Ketan Bansal said.

