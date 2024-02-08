Chandigarh Police use water cannons as NSUI members try to gherao BJP office

Police on Wednesday used water cannons to disperse members of the Congress’ student wing NSUI marching towards the BJP office to protest against the alleged rigging in the recent Chandigarh mayoral polls. Police use water cannons to disperse NSUI workers protesting against the BJP over the mayoral election fiasco, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The protesters tried to cross the barricades in an attempt to gherao the BJP office in Sector 33 on Wednesday.

Students and Congress leaders, led by councillor and NSUI Chandigarh president Sachin Galav, were protesting the alleged invalidation of eight votes by BJP’s workers and Anil Masih, which ultimately led to BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar’s win for the seat of mayor on January 30.

“We were peacefully protesting but the police used water cannon,” Galav said.

He accused the BJP of undemocratic actions, alleging potential illegality and treason. “Recent videos reveal BJP councillors making efforts to remove cameras during the election, suggesting a pre-planned conspiracy. A comprehensive investigation, extending from MP Kirron Kher, party’s officers to every BJP municipal councillor, should be done as they were involved in the ‘murdering process of democracy’,” Galav added.

The AAP carried out a candle march for the second day on Wednesday in Maloya against the “murder of democracy” in the polls.