Chandigarh pugilist Gurseerat wins gold at international championship

Gurseerat Kaur, 14, a student of Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, brought laurels as she won the gold medal at the Asian School Boxing Championship at Abu Dhabi (UAE) held from August 28 to September 10. Gurseerat Kaur, 14, is a student of Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Before winning gold at Abu Dhabi, Gurseerat, had won a gold medal and secured the first position in the ASBC asian junior and schoolboys and schoolgirls boxing championship trials held in Haryana’s Rohtak from August 8-11.

Daughter of a security officer and a teacher, the young pugilist hopes to build on the success and do well at junior level for Chandigarh.

“Looking ahead, my goal is to keep improving and represent India on even bigger platforms. I want to continue making my family and my country proud, while also excelling academically”, said Gurseerat, who has also earned the title of the best boxer in the Union Territory (UT).