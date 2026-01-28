Chandigarh railway station: Bizarre! Car ends up suspended on Platform 1 after driver’s goof up

In a bizarre incident, an Alto car, bearing a Himachal registration number, was found precariously perched on Platform 1 of the Chandigarh railway station – with three wheels on the platform and the front wheel suspended in the air over the tracks – around 3 am on Tuesday. The RPF registered a case under Sections 147 and 154 of the Railway Act but released him after he furnished sureties and bail bonds. (HT Photo)

Luckily, no untoward incident was reported as the platform has been closed for redevelopment work till February 3, and thus no trains were scheduled to pass the said lines.

The car remained suspended at the spot for over 30 minutes before officials of the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and moved it to a safer spot with the help of the driver, who was later identified as Vishal Dhiman, 28, of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Dhiman told the police that he had come to drop his friend at the railway station. While reversing the car, he mistakenly engaged the front gear, causing the vehicle to lurch forward. He admitted that the mishap was a result of his own negligence.

The RPF registered a case under Sections 147 (trespassing and refusal to leave railway premises) and 154 (endangering the safety of persons travelling or present on a railway) of the Railway Act but released him after he furnished sureties and bail bonds.