Chandigarh received 209 complaints under Right to Service Act in 2022-23

The UT received as many as 209 complaints under the Right to Service Act in the 2022-23 period. In two cases pertaining to the municipal corporation and deputy commissioner offices, a penalty of ₹10,000 each was levied for delay in providing services. Right to Service commissioner released the annual report at a media interaction in Chandigarh. (HT File)

Right to service commissioner KK Jindal, whose five-year tenure will end on March 21, on Monday presented the annual report at a media interaction.

The data showed that the maximum 209 complaints were received in 2022-23, significantly higher than the 21 from the 2021-22, 21 and 11 from the 2019-20 periods.

Ensuring the delivery of time-bound services to the public, the Right to Service legislation is aimed at reducing corruption among government officials and to increase transparency and accountability. The Act came into being in Chandigarh on August 14, 2017.

Speaking at the media interaction, Jindal said the services have improved at different departments that come under the Act’s ambit, before lauding the support of the current administration and how the daily monitoring has helped the commission in disposing of the cases in a time-bound manner.

He also stressed the need to sensitise the public about the working of the commission and empower them to seek hassle-free, corruption-free and time-bound service delivery.

Right to service commission member secretary Rajiv Tewari was also present at the event.

In 2022-23, more than 13 lakh applications were received in various departments and a total of 36,035 applications are pending. Of these, a maximum of 29,463 applications are pending with the police department, followed by the labour department, which has 5,139 applications pending.