Chandigarh records hottest March since 2010
Combined with no rain, March this year was the hottest in 12 years, with the city recording the highest average maximum and minimum temperatures since 2010.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 30.9°C, the average maximum temperature in Chandigarh in March 2022 is the highest since its observatory started keeping records in 2011.
Before this, the highest average maximum temperature in March was recorded at the Chandigarh Airport observatory in 2010, when it had gone up to 32.4°C. This observatory maintained records between 1953 and 2010, before IMD switched to its Sector-39 station.
Similarly, at 16.6°C, the city’s average minimum temperature this March was also the highest since 2011. A year before that, the Chandigarh Airport observatory had recorded a higher average minimum temperature of 16.7°C in the month.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “There was a continuous dry spell in the city throughout March. An anti-cyclonic movement had formed over southern Rajasthan as well, which kept south westerlies from affecting the region and western disturbances also barely had any effect on the city. Due to this the heat records were broken.”
As per IMD’s forecast for April, similar weather conditions are expected to continue, with above average temperatures and below average rain.
Meanwhile, due to an active western disturbance in the region, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 37°C on Thursday to 36°C on Friday, but was still 3.5 degrees above normal.
On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 18.6°C to 20.6°C, 4.3 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 21°C.
PGIMER Chandigarh awaits cure for staff crunch
Over 35% of the total patients come from Punjab for want of inadequate health facilities back home. 'Workforce overburdened, health services affected' Satyaveer Singh Dagur, general secretary, PGI Nurses' Welfare Association, said looking at the patient load and daily admissions, the nurses had been demanding filling up of vacancies and additional 1,500 posts.
Commuters welcome smoother travel as bus-lane enforcement drive kicks off
Day One of the drive to enforce lane discipline among drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation buses, cluster buses and goods carrier vehicles led to congestion during peak hours in certain areas with buses queuing up on the extreme left lane of the road and moving at a snail's pace. Despite the hiccups, the drive was welcomed by motorists, who said they had a smoother commute on Friday with buses sticking to their lane.
BJP flays Punjab’s resolution seeking Chandigarh’s transfer to state
Senior Chandigarh-based Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have criticised the Punjab assembly's resolution against imposition of central services rules in Chandigarh. Former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon demanded that the Chandigarh AAP councillors and the party unit should clarify if it also supported the Punjab assembly's resolution. ALSO READ: Transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab: AAP government's flashpoint with Centre He said the AAP was trying to play divisive and disruptive politics in the region.
Ludhiana residents flay NHAI as toll rates hiked
City residents have opposed National Highway Authority of India's move of revising toll charges. They rued that while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari's recent announcement of allowing only one toll plaza within a 60 km radius has remained on paper, the toll fares have been hiked instead. The toll fee has been hiked by ₹5 to ₹50, depending on the type of vehicle.
Ludhiana: Accused of illegal conduct, four of RPF staff moved to Ferozepur for now
After the alleged non-deposition of recovered sack carrying poppy husk from outer area of Ludhiana station on March 18 with the Government Railway Police, four local staff personnels of Railway Protection Force on Thursday were temporarily moved to the Ferozepur office to ensure transparent investigation into the matter. No case has been registered against the officials so far.
