Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh residents, brace for rain, fog this week: Met

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 23, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Until now, 0.8 mm rain has been recorded this month which was on December 8. After the rain, temperature is likely to fall further as January approaches.

After a spell of dry weather, rain can be expected around the weekend due to a fresh Western Disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The city recorded a maximum of 23.2°C, 3.1 degrees above normal, and minimum of 7.3°C, 0.3 degrees above normal, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh)
The city recorded a maximum of 23.2°C, 3.1 degrees above normal, and minimum of 7.3°C, 0.3 degrees above normal, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh)

As per IMD officials, there is a chance of light rain and it is likely to bring more fog into the region.

Until now, 0.8 mm rain has been recorded this month which was on December 8. After the rain, temperature is likely to fall further as January approaches.

The maximum temperature rose from 22.7°C on Saturday to 23.2°C on Sunday, 3.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 5.9°C on Saturday to 7.3°C on Sunday, 0.3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 21°C and minimum temperature will remain around 7°C.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city continued to remain in the poor category and was 282 on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On