Chandigarh residents, brace for rain, fog this week: Met

After a spell of dry weather, rain can be expected around the weekend due to a fresh Western Disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The city recorded a maximum of 23.2°C, 3.1 degrees above normal, and minimum of 7.3°C, 0.3 degrees above normal, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh)

As per IMD officials, there is a chance of light rain and it is likely to bring more fog into the region.

Until now, 0.8 mm rain has been recorded this month which was on December 8. After the rain, temperature is likely to fall further as January approaches.

The maximum temperature rose from 22.7°C on Saturday to 23.2°C on Sunday, 3.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 5.9°C on Saturday to 7.3°C on Sunday, 0.3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 21°C and minimum temperature will remain around 7°C.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city continued to remain in the poor category and was 282 on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board.