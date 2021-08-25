Chandigarh: Revised plans of IT Park housing project get nod

The UT urban planning department has given its nod to the revised plans submitted by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for its general housing self-financing scheme to come up at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park.

In a letter to the UT estate office, the department has written: “The revised building plan received has been examined and is being recommended technically from the town planning and architectural aspects.”

“We are awaiting the nod of the plan approval committee (PAC) headed by the estate officer. The PAC, in addition to a member of the urban planning department, also has officials from other departments, whose nod is required too. After its approval, the requisite environment approvals will also be taken,” said a CHB official. The drawings for PAC’s approval were submitted in January this year.

The UT environment department had earlier returned the CHB application for environment clearance and had asked it to resubmit it with proper documentation. A senior CHB official said: “The environment department has asked us to submit approved drawings of the project and proof of application for wildlife clearance.”

Also, an application for providing authenticated drawings depicting the distance of project site form wildlife sanctuaries and city bird sanctuary was submitted to the chief wildlife warden in June this year. It is also under scrutiny.

UT ADVISER VISITS PROJECT SITE

UT adviser Dharam Pal, who is also the CHB chairman, on Tuesday visited the project site. The general housing scheme is planned on the IT Park’s plots 1 and 2, which are spread over 16.6 acres. It will comprise 728 dwelling units.

The CHB is also planning to construct flats on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana governments for their MLAs and officers. During the visit, Pal went through the layout plan of the 123-acre land and asked the officials concerned to sort out all issues in both the schemes and start the construction at the earliest.

He also directed that the vacant plots for commercial activities, hospital and hotel at the project sire be put on auction after fixing their reserve prices.

The adviser also inspected vacant commercial properties at Manimajra and Kajheri in Sector 61. Since these properties were constructed more than 20 years back and could not be sold despite repeated attempts, he directed the officials to place the matter before the board in its next meeting on September 8 for appropriate decision.