Chandigarh: Sartej Singh Narula is new high court Bar chief

Advocate Sartej Singh Narula was on Friday elected as the president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association in a tight election that saw outgoing president Vikas Malik finishing third. Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association’s new president Sartej Singh Narula. (HT Photo)

Practising law since 1989, Narula clinched 1,781 votes, defeating his nearest rival Ravinder Singh Randhawa by 377 votes. Incumbent president Vikas Malik trailed at the third position with 816 votes behind Randhawa’s 1,404.

Advocate Nilesh Bhardawaj won the post of vice-president while advocate Gagandeep Jammu secured the post of secretary. Advocate Bhagyshiri Setia and advocate Harvinder Singh Mann bagged the posts of joint secretary and treasurer in the executive body of the HC Bar, respectively.

Ashok Chauhan to lead Chandigarh DBA

Ashok Chauhan, president, Chandigarh DBA (HT Photo)

In a close contest, advocate Ashok Chauhan won the post of president of the Chandigarh District Bar Association (DBA). He secured 991 votes, defeating his rival advocate Sunil Toni by 107 votes. Toni secured 884 votes.

Advocate Sandeep Gujjar was elected vice-president, while advocate Amrish Sharma won the post of secretary and advocate Ujjwal Bhasin was selected as the treasurer.

As many as 2,248 members of DBA participated in the election process.

It was a tough fight between two former presidents, Sunil Toni and Ashok Chauhan, to reclaim the post. Toni served as the DBA’s president in 2015 and 2021, while Chauhan held the position in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2018.

Polling started at 9.30 am and the final results were declared late at night post 11.30 pm.

Rakesh Kumar Sharma picked as Panchkula DBA president

Rakesh Kumar, president, Panchkula DBA (HT Photo)

Panchkula Rakesh Kumar Sharma emerged victorious in the election for the Panchkula District Bar Association (DBA) president.

Sharma polled 508 votes, narrowly defeating his opponent Satish Kumar Kadian, who received 504 votes.

In the race for vice-president, Omparkash Mahour won with 558 votes, surpassing Jeevan Singh Saini, who got 454 votes. Kulvir Singh Saini was elected as the secretary after a decisive victory, securing 659 votes against Amit Kumar Goel’s 353 votes.

For the treasurer’s post, Ravinder Kumar clinched the position with 517 votes, defeating Bhagwan Das (420 votes) and Sanjeev Kumar Mehra (75 votes).

A total of 1,012 votes were cast in the election.