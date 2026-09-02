Russia secretly helping Iran develop supersonic cruise missiles that could threaten US Navy vessels: Report

Russia has reportedly been secretly helping Iran develop advanced supersonic cruise missiles under a covert programme codenamed ‘C430L’. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. (AFP)

The multiyear programme, which began in 2023, involves Moscow helping Tehran develop a ramjet propulsion system, which is an engine that allows a cruise missile to sustain flight at several times the speed of sound, the Financial Times reported.

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Missile and military experts said the technology was almost certainly intended for anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles. However, the report said that while Iran has successfully tested the ramjet propulsion system, there is no evidence that a Russian-assisted supersonic cruise missile has been used in the ongoing war so far.

What are Supersonic cruise missiles Supersonic cruise missiles combine speed with the ability to fly at low altitudes, shortening the time available for sophisticated air and missile defence systems to detect and engage them.

More on C430L programme The report said the C430L programme, which started in 2023, continued into the US-Israeli war against Iran. The Financial Times based its findings on leaked Russian correspondence, analysis of travel records and military patents.

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“This is the transfer of a highly strategically sensitive military technology from Russia that the Iranians have wanted to acquire for decades,” said Fabian Hinz, an expert on Iranian missiles and senior analyst with Conflict Armament Research, a UK-based weapons-tracing organisation, according to FT.

“A programme like this would require political clearance from the very top in Russia,” he added.

Programme shows deeper Russia-Iran military ties The programme has reportedly enlisted some of Russia’s most experienced missile specialists to help Iran develop a new class of weapon capable of threatening US aircraft carriers and other warships in the Middle East.

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“For the Iranians, this would give them a qualitatively new strategic weapon system that could threaten US Navy vessels,” said Jim Lamson, a former Iran-focused military analyst with the CIA, accoridng to FT.

The C430L programme is part of the increasingly close strategic military relationship between Russia and Iran. Tehran has supplied Moscow with Shahed attack drones that became an important part of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and helped Moscow establish their production inside Russia.

Ukraine has also accused Russia of providing Iran with battlefield assistance during its war with the US and Israel, including satellite imagery, drone support and weapons components.

However, experts believe the C430L programme points to a deeper and broader military partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

“C430L shows Russia is trying to broaden the Ukraine war and draw the US into different theatres,” said Nicole Grajewski, a professor at Sciences Po University in Paris. “Russia doesn’t care as much about the red lines in the region.”