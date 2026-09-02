Iran's ‘crushing blow’ warning, Trump's threat, 11 killed in US strikes: How war flared up again

It added that the attacks came after recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and American service members.

US attacked Iran: US launched strikes on Iran and said it targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites. Follow US-Iran live updates here

The latest round of conflict began on Sunday when Washington struck Iranian targets , marking the first known US attacks in several weeks. Tehran subsequently targeted US troops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, while projectiles also struck two oil tankers in attacks that have not been claimed.

The United States and Iran have once again resumed hostilities against each other as both cede to give up control of the crucial waterway Strait of Hormuz. The US military said it completed fresh strikes on Iran on Tuesday and warned of devastating strikes if Iran retaliates.

"This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it in #Minab, #Lamerd, Qeshm and elsewhere nor from the strikes on military targets that were dressed in deceptive justifications."

In a post on X, Iran's foreign ministry of spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, “The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete: a residential home in Kuhestak, #Sirik was brutally attacked tonight while families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were martyred or wounded.”

Iran on Wednesday condemned the killing and said that the cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that happened before, citing incidents including the blast at a school in Minab that killed 160 people at a girls' school on the first day of the war.

Five killed in wedding: At least five people were killed, including a four-year-old child, and over 50 people were wounded in a residential home in Kuhestak, Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran reports attacks near Hormuz: Iranian media reported attacks on multiple targets around the country on Tuesday, many near the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been threatening oil tankers that dare transit the narrow waterway without authorization, Reuters reported. It added that the US had bombed civilian sites along Iran's southern coast and hit a civilian airport, according to AP.

This is the first time the US military has struck Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military struck two Iranian government tankers as part of the round of strikes that took place on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing US officials.

Iran retaliates: Following US attacks, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Jordan and claimed to have targeted a US base along Jordan's Gulf of Aqaba coast, Reuters reported, citing Iran's state television.

However, Jordan denied any significant damage, saying no injuries or casualties were reported. Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army spokesperson said that the country’s air defence systems dealt with 13 ballistic missiles from Iran and intercepted 10 successfully. It added that three missiles fell in remote areas away from populated centres.

The IRGC also said its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on US bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, killing several US personnel, as per Reuters.

Iran’s army said it targeted US forces at an air base in Washington-allied Bahrain, as Tehran launched strikes targeting American interests across the Middle East, AFP reported.

"The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, several hours ago, targeted radar installations and assembly points of US terrorist forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain through intensive attacks carried out by suicide drones," state media reported.

The Kuwaiti Army said on X that its air defenses intercepted drone attacks “following the criminal Iranian aggression.”

Iran threatens US: Iran has vowed to deliver a "crushing and devastating" blow to the US following the attacks. The General Staff of the Armed Forces issued the warning on Tuesday, declaring that the terrorist US Army will face severe consequences for its latest acts of aggression, Press TV reported.

"In response to the aerial aggression by the US Army against points in Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will inflict crushing and devastating blows upon the vile and evil American enemy," the military command stated in an official release.

Separately, IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi warned that "severe punishment awaits the aggressors" and that America will deeply regret launching the new attacks.

In a statement IRGC said that US attacks on Iran will only "tighten the lock" on the Strait of Hormuz. "If the enemy wants us not to export oil from the Persian Gulf, no one will be able to export oil," Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was quoted as saying by Iranian media, according to Reuters.

Trump threats against attack, says Iran’s economy “totally collapsing”: United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran that “very little will be left of the nation," if it chooses to retaliate to the fresh US strikes, which he called a “very justified attack” near the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the fresh US attack, Iran launched counterstrikes at the US military base in Jordan, prompting Trump to issue another stark warning.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that he is not trying to force Iran back to the negotiating table, which he said is “worthless” for Tehran.

He added that he likes his new position better, where Iran's economy is “totally collapsing” and the US has “almost total control” over the Strait of Hormuz.

“They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Peru cuts ties with Tehran: Peru said it is cutting ties with Iran, accusing Tehran of escalating the Mideast war.

In a press release, Peru’s foreign ministry expressed its condemnation and deep concern over the delicate situation threatening stability in the Middle East and seriously affecting international peace and security.

Peru also criticised what it described as severe restrictions imposed by Tehran on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since March 2026.

Stock market tumbles: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty dropped sharply on opening on Wednesday, reacting to the international developments - the major escalation in the Iran-US conflict.

While Sensex was down by nearly 700 points in the opening minute, Nifty plummeted 200 points. In pre-opening trade, Sensex was at over 540 points down - at 76,397.24, while Nifty was down over 203 points - at 23,852.05.

Traffic in Hormuz drops: Four commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, down from 10 the previous day and below the 10-day average of about 13, preliminary shipping data showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The vessels included one very large crude carrier, one Panamax tanker, one Kamsarmax carrier and one intermediate tanker, according to initial data from ship tracker Kpler at 0200 GMT.