Man gives homemaker wife monthly ‘salary’ for doing chores, sparks discussion

"He doesn't see it as 'her duty as a wife' to just do everything for free. His logic is basically: if they hired a maid, cook, or home manager to do all this, they'd have to pay them market rates. So why should the labour suddenly be worth ₹0 just because a spouse is doing it?" the Redditor wrote.

The discussion began on Reddit, where a user shared that their elder brother, a government officer, gives his homemaker wife a monthly "salary" specifically to recognise her household work. She manages cooking, cleaning and other daily responsibilities, while her husband separately covers the household expenses, groceries and bills.

A man's decision to give his stay-at-home wife a fixed monthly amount for managing household chores has sparked a discussion over the value of unpaid domestic work and financial independence within marriage.

He said that the monthly amount is entirely the wife's money. She can save it, spend it on herself or send it to her parents without having to seek permission. The user clarified that the arrangement does not create a "boss-employee" dynamic, saying the couple treats each other as equal partners.

"I've never really seen an Indian couple handle finances this way before. Usually, it's either a joint account or the husband just hands over money whenever she asks for expenses," he wrote.

However, the user questioned whether such an arrangement gives a homemaker greater financial independence and validates her labour, or whether it makes marriage feel too transactional.

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Social media reactions The post drew mixed but largely supportive reactions from Reddit users.

One user wrote, "Sounds better than the wife doing all the house hold chores and still not being appreciated for it in some way. I believe in the husband and wife splitting their household work equally and also contributing equally. But whatever works for them."

"I like this idea. For years female chores is not considered work and somewhere or other it gives man authority whenever wife asks husband for money.. this gives wife a confidence that yes this is my money i have earned it and that confidence all it," commented another.

"Its good actually. You know asking money for even small things she wants to buy would feel like daunting if she is not getting that salary. Also, she is doing all the chores and spending time on it so she deserves it," wrote a third user.

"I mean yes while this is a healthy mindset and good for their marriage and infact should be promoted imo because being a homemaker has always been a very thankless job, at the end of the day, she is still dependant on him, the money cannot replace a career," said another.