62-year-old Chandigarh housewife starts street food stall, earning ‘massive respect’ online

In a heartwarming example of how age is no barrier to chasing dreams, a 62-year-old woman from Chandigarh has become an inspiration for many. Two months ago, she opened her own street food stall, serving popular items such as dahi bhalla, golgappa, aloo tikki, and chole bhature. Speaking about her journey, she said that prior to this, she used to be a housewife.(Instagram/@therealharryuppal)

Recently, a food vlogger visited her stall and captured her in action as she prepared a plate of dahi puri for a customer. In the video, when the vlogger asked her about her menu, she smiled warmly and proudly listed the dishes she offers.

Speaking about her journey, she said, “Before this, I used to be housewife. I was always passionate about food, so I thought I should just do this. Why should I focus on my age? You can take up any hobby at any age.” She further added, “I have been cooking food for the past 50 years.”

The video, shared with the caption “62-Year-Old Lady Selling Chaat And Golgappe,” has already gathered close to 3 lakh views on Instagram.

Take a look at the video:

Viewers were quick to shower her with praise and admiration. One user commented, “Massive respect for aunty ji, may God bless her.” Another wrote, “Wow, by the way, those chutneys look really good.”

One user wrote, “Wowwww amazing.”

Someone else remarked, “Aunty ji has a sweet and divine aura.” Another heartwarming message read, “Wow aunty ji… congratulations on the new start-up… see you,” while many others filled the comment section with red heart and clapping emojis.

Earlier in January, another heartwarming video of a 108-year-old man selling vegetables on the streets of Moga, Punjab, captured the attention of social media users. Despite his age, the elderly vendor worked tirelessly, offering onions and potatoes with a smile that reflected an incredible sense of joy and determination.

The video, shared by Instagram user Mani, highlighted the centenarian’s unwavering commitment to his daily work. In his post, Mani praised the elderly man, describing him as an "incredible soul" and calling his life a "testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of staying grounded."

The centenarian’s spirited attitude as he tended to his cart with an infectious smile left a lasting impression on viewers, offering a powerful example of perseverance and strength, even in old age.

"Met an incredible soul today in Moga, a 108-year-old street vendor still selling onions and potatoes with a smile. His life is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the power of staying grounded. Truly inspiring to witness," wrote Mani, alongside the video that quickly went viral.