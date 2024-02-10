Chandigarh school stabbing: Out of hospital, victim stabs neighbour in revenge attack

In a revenge attack, the Class-12 student who was stabbed outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, on Wednesday, injured his neighbour, a suspect in the stabbing incident, with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday evening. In a revenge attack, the Class-12 student who was stabbed outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, on Wednesday, injured his neighbour, a suspect in the stabbing incident, with a sharp-edged weapon on Friday evening. (HT File)

Police said that the student, Sidharth, aged 18, had been misleading the police for two days, stating that he had been stabbed after a robbery attempt. But it has now emerged that Sidharth knew his attackers and had an old rivalry with them.

Inspector Narinder Patial, the SHO of the Sector 39 police station, said, “The student, who was discharged from the hospital last evening, went to avenge the attack and stabbed his neighbour. All this while, he kept saying that it was a robbery attempt and kept concealing the identity of the attackers. It turns out that he had an ongoing fight with some teenagers over space to play in a nearby ground.”

On Friday, Sidharth along with two others were arrested under preventive measures. Besides, an FIR under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them at the Maloya police station.

Earlier on Thursday, police had registered an FIR under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against unidentified persons based on Sidharth’s statements. Sidharth had been attacked by two assailants outside his school around 11.30am on February 7. The attackers had stabbed him twice with a sharp-edged weapon, besides punching and kicking him, while he was on his way to a public park from the school. He told the police that his attackers had tried to rob him of his silver bracelet and chain. He received two injuries in the lower abdomen and thigh in the attack.