News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Sec 34 ground lacks maintenance, area councillor raises concern

Chandigarh: Sec 34 ground lacks maintenance, area councillor raises concern

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2023 09:18 AM IST

Area councillor Prem Lata raised the concerns on Wednesday and said the part of the ground, which is on the dividing road of Sector 33 and Sector 34, is in a poor state and the UT administration is doing nothing to maintain it”

A major part of the Sector 34 ground continues to be a blot on the city with huge garbage dumps, illegal settlers and private bus parking.

The part of the ground, which is on the dividing road of Sector 33 and Sector 34, in a poor state. (HT Photo)
“The condition of this ground is like the dumping ground of Dadu Majra. Also, the place has been illegally occupied by beggars and wrong and immoral activities are also being done here. Besides, private buses remain parked here. Girls studying in vocational educational institutions also have to face problems as the places cause concerns regarding women’s safety. The residents of the sector are also complaining due to no improvement,” she added.

Prem Lata said she had shown this entire area to chief engineer CB Ojha a year ago but nothing has been done on the ground to maintain it. There is no check on law-and-order situation on the ground and if the administration is unable to manage the ground then it should be given to the municipal corporation so that it can be handled properly.

