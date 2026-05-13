Security up as Panchkula civic poll verdict on May 13

Residents of Panchkula are set to get new mayor and councillors on Wednesday as counting of votes begins at 8 am at Government Post Graduate College for Women, Sector 14, amid tight security arrangements. Officials said the counting will be conducted in 21 rounds. The traffic police issued an advisory, stating that the stretch from Valmiki Chowk to the Industrial Area road in Sector 14 will remain shut from 5 am to 5 pm. (HT File)

A total of 342 police personnel have been deployed at the counting centre as well as at various checkpoints. Three special checkpoints have been set up around the venue.

Entry within the 500-metre radius of the counting centre will remain restricted without permission. Carrying weapons, mobile phones, walkie-talkies, electronic gadgets and other objectionable items inside the counting centre has been prohibited.

A total of 86 candidates contested the elections for 20 wards, while six candidates are vying for the mayoral post. The key contenders for the mayor’s seat are Shyam Lal Bansal of the BJP, Sudha Bhardwaj of the Congress, Rajesh Kumar of the AAP, and Manoj Aggarwal of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Independent candidates Chandan Singh and Karnail Singh are also in the mayoral race.

While the BJP and Congress fielded candidates in all 20 wards, AAP contested in 13 wards and INLD fielded candidates in seven wards. A total of 1,10,743 votes were polled in the MC elections, taking the overall voter turnout to 53.38%.

Traffic advisory

The traffic police issued an advisory, stating that the stretch from Valmiki Chowk to the Industrial Area road in Sector 14 will remain shut from 5 am to 5 pm. The road connecting Sector 12A to the Sector 12A-14 dividing road will also remain closed. Only authorised vehicles will be permitted on these routes.