Chandigarh: Shimla youth stabbed to death in robbery attack, two minors held

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death after resisting a robbery attempt by two juvenile assailants near the Sector 43/44 dividing road in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Acting swiftly, Chandigarh Police cracked the murder case within 12 hours by apprehending the two minor boys. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Kaku, hailed from Kog village, Theog, Shimla district. He was found lying unconscious near the bus stop on the Sector 43/44 dividing road around 7 pm on Wednesday.

A passerby alerted the police, following which a team from the Sector-43 police post arrived at the scene and rushed him to Government Multi Speciality Hospital-16, where doctors declared him dead.

Working on the clues obtained from CCTV footage and local inputs, police launched a search operation. Within 12 hours, both juveniles were apprehended from the Kajheri area. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, citing that they needed money.

Police also recovered the victim’s mobile phone and the murder weapon (knife) bearing blood stains. All items were taken into police possession through proper seizure memos.

The victim’s family in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, was informed immediately after identification. They reached Chandigarh and took the body back home after the autopsy. An FIR was lodged at the Sector 36 police station under Sections 103 (murder) and 3 (5) (commit crime with common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Came to Chandigarh for work, owned apple orchards in Himachal

According to police, the victim, Kaku, had arrived in Chandigarh just a couple of days ago for work purposes. He owned apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh and would often travel to the city for business. On the day of the incident, he was walking alone along the cycle track near the Sector 43/44 road, carrying a bag, when the juveniles targeted him. Before the attack, he had visited Sector 17 and the Motor Market area in Chandigarh.

According to police, two juvenile suspects spotted Kaku walking alone with a bag and attempted to loot him. When he resisted, one of the juveniles stabbed him below the chest, piercing his heart. The other assailant snatched his mobile phone and ₹180 in cash from his pocket. The assailants then fled the spot, dumping the blood-stained knife near the forest area of Sector 43.

The attack took place around 4-5 pm, but the body remained unnoticed for nearly two hours, leading to excessive blood loss and ultimately his death. The police were informed around 7 pm.

Police heighten patrolling near city borders

In view of the rising incidents of theft and snatching in Chandigarh, police launched a special outer border sealing operation and forest area domination patrolling from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday. The operation involves intensive checking at all outer border naka points and increased vigilance in forest areas falling under the jurisdiction of police stations in Sectors 31, 36, 39 and 49, and Maloya. PCR units were directed to intensify patrolling, particularly focusing on suspicious vehicles driven by youngsters from an arms point of view.