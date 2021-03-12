Chandigarh sizzles at 33.3°C; rain, gusty winds likely on Friday
After record-breaking heat in February, mercury continues to soar in the city, settling at 33.3°C on Thursday, which was six degrees above normal.
However, relief is likely on Friday when light to moderate rain is expected.
“A western disturbance is active in the region and may bring along rain up to 30mm, along with gusty winds and thunder. The rain will stop on Saturday, but may resume on Sunday due to the same system of western disturbances. Thereafter, maximum temperature may drop below 30°C,” said an official at the India Meteorological Department.
Meanwhile, while the day temperature rose from 32.1°C on Wednesday to 33.3°C on Thursday, the night temperature decreased from 19.2°C to 15.2°C.
In the next three, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 16°C.
