Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic
The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic.
The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias Sameer, 27, a resident of Palsora village.
Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.
A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station on her complaint.
On Tuesday night, police at a naka near Satsang Bhawan, Maloya, stopped a motorcycle whose registration plate were intentionally covered with a tape. On frisking the motorcyclist, Wasim Ahmed, police recovered the snatched purse from his possession and later also recovered the stolen mobile phone. His motorcycle was impounded.
During preliminary questioning, Wasim told the police that he had also snatched a mobile phone near Delhi Public School, Sector 40, in November last year. A snatching case in this regard was registered at the Sector 39 police station. This mobile phone was also recovered on his disclosure.
-
52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala
A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala's Saha town on Wednesday morning The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of son of the victim, Jagtar Singh, Memo Devi. Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan's house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.
-
Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record
A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection. The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra. It did not comply despite several requests.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue hSukhjeet Singha property transfer certificate. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.
-
Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters high and dry for second day
Commuters continued to remain harried for the second day in a row as farmers continued to block YPS Chowk in Mohali for most part of Wednesday, before finally lifting the dharna in the evening. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha called off the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border around 5.30 pm after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann conceded to most of its demands.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board properties: Building violations delinked from lease, conveyance deeds
The Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked building violations in its built-up units from execution of lease deed and conveyance deed. In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, CHB had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. This was applicable for sale and purchase of freehold CHB properties. Wednesday's decision is applicable for allottees who want to get a lease deed or conveyance deed for properties allotted in their name.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics