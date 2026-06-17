Chandigarh: Status of a profession does not place a person above the law, says HC while denying interim bail to a lawyer

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed anticipatory bail plea of a lawyer accused of receiving money from a client to get a “favourable order”. The prosecution has also placed on record material suggesting that a forged bail order purportedly emanating from this court was shown to the complainants, the court recorded. (HT File)

“Merely because the petitioner is a practicing advocate cannot constitute a ground for grant of anticipatory bail. The status of a profession neither places a person above the law nor creates a separate standard for … (considering interim bail). The court is required to assess the matter on the touchstone of settled principles governing anticipatory bail,” the bench of justice Deepak Gupta observed.

The plea was from Anurag Khullar booked by Chandigarh police on May 13 on the allegations of cheating. The police had alleged that the case involved serious offences affecting not only the complainants but also the integrity of the judicial process itself.

A particularly serious allegation is that the petitioner fabricated a forged bail order purportedly passed by this court and represented to the complainants that bail had been granted to one Baljit Singh. As per the allegation, the document shown to the complainants did not bear any official seal and appeared suspicious on its face, the police had alleged.

The court observed that the police have collected material during investigation, which prima facie indicates receipt of amounts ₹10 lakh from the complainants. Significantly, the allegation is not merely of receipt of professional fee but of obtaining money on the representation that the same was required for influencing public officials and securing a favourable judicial order.

The prosecution has also placed on record material suggesting that a forged bail order purportedly emanating from this court was shown to the complainants, the court recorded.

“The seriousness of such an allegation cannot be understated, as any attempt to fabricate judicial records strikes directly at the administration of justice and warrants a thorough and effective investigation,” the court observed.

It added that forensic examination of electronic devices is still in progress. Recovery of the original devices allegedly used for preparation and transmission of the forged documents, identification of accomplices, tracing of digital footprints and retrieval of deleted data are all matters which legitimately require effective custodial interrogation. “At this stage, the court cannot overlook the prosecution’s assertion that the petitioner has been evading arrest despite repeated efforts made by the investigating agency. Having regard to the nature of accusations, the amount allegedly involved, the requirement of custodial interrogation for recovery and examination of digital evidence, and the stage of investigation, this court is of the considered opinion that no case is made out for exercise of the extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction of granting anticipatory bail,” the court said while denying bail.