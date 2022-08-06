Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened third time in a month

With the water level of Sukhna Lake nearing the danger mark once again, a floodgate of the lake was opened on Friday night.

The water level had reached 1,162.70 feet, only marginally lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The lake’s floodgates have been opened twice already this year, first on July 17, when the water level had reached 1,162.45 feet and then on July 31, when it had touched 1,162.7 feet.

UT officials said incessant rains in the catchment areas of the lake had led to water level repeatedly rising high.

While the danger mark of the lake is 1,163 feet, officials open one floodgate when it gets close to it to let out water in a more controlled manner. Last year, the floodgates had to be opened five times.