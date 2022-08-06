Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened third time in a month
With the water level of Sukhna Lake nearing the danger mark once again, a floodgate of the lake was opened on Friday night.
The water level had reached 1,162.70 feet, only marginally lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The lake’s floodgates have been opened twice already this year, first on July 17, when the water level had reached 1,162.45 feet and then on July 31, when it had touched 1,162.7 feet.
UT officials said incessant rains in the catchment areas of the lake had led to water level repeatedly rising high.
While the danger mark of the lake is 1,163 feet, officials open one floodgate when it gets close to it to let out water in a more controlled manner. Last year, the floodgates had to be opened five times.
Farmers protest against water crisis, pollution in Punjab
Farmers aligned with five different organisations staged a protest against the Punjab and central governments near YPS Chowk in Mohali on Thursday. On the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union (, Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, the protesters gathered near Amb Sahib gurdwara and then took out a rally till YPS Chowk.
Jhajjar boy makes it to Guinness Book of World Record by developing three apps
A Class-8 student at Jhajjar's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kartikeya Jakhar, has developed three learning applications without any guidance and made his way to Harvard University in America, besides managing to register himself in the Guinness Book of World Record. The 12-year-old boy Kartikeya said his a farmer, father Ajit Singh, had purchased a mobile phone which cost around Rs 10,000 for online classes during the pandemic.
Kangra’s Nurpur notified as new police district
Nurpur would be the 14th police district of the state. Apart from 12 districts, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area is also a separate police district. The Himachal Pradesh home department issued a notification on Nurpur being granted police district status. The new police district will have Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Fatehpur, Jawali and Rehan police stations under its jurisdiction. Himachal Pradesh forest minister and Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania had been pursuing the issue for a long time.
Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula
The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday. The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore. Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested.
Father-son duo booked in Panchkula for selling mortgaged property
Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a bank by selling mortgaged property. The accused, Baldev Chand Bansal and his son Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are directors of the Daruya-based Avril Traders Private Limited. A complaint was lodged by Sector 8, assistant general manager with the then Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Ajay Kumar.
