Chandigarh: Tewari asks Tandon to produce his 10-year tenure balance sheet

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Saturday targeted his BJP rival Sanjay Tandon asking him to produce the balance sheet of his 10-year tenure. Congress candidate Manish Tewari addressing a gathering after a foot march in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Tandon owes it to the people of the city, as he was the Chandigarh BJP president for eight years during this period,” he said.

Replying to a question about Tandon launching personal attacks against him, Tewari said, “This is the sign of panic and frustration as the BJP candidate had nothing else to speak against me. I have a flawless record of achievements in four decades of public life, including two terms as an MP and once as a Union minister.”

“When you do not have anything against your opponent, then you resort to personal attacks using creative imagination,” Tewari added.

Commenting on Tandon’s remarks describing him as “high headed”, Tewari said, “This was another low by Tandon. What he forgets is that every BJP leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has debated critical national issues with me over the decades. Would he (Tandon) use the same terminology for them (the senior BJP leaders) as well?”

The Congress leader said most of the BJP leaders he has met have only used the word “arrogant” to describe Sanjay Tandon. “This is like the pot calling the kettle black,” he added.

Tewari carried out a foot march in Kishangarh and interacted with people. He listened to their problems, promising to get these resolved at the earliest.

During a series of public meetings in different parts of the city, Tewari reaffirmed his party’s commitment to double the free ration being provided to the poor. He said, “While the free ration was started by the Congress in 2013, the Modi government has not added even a single kg to it.”