Chandigarh: Thief caught red-handed in Kajheri village
A man was caught red-handed while trying to commit a theft a house in Kajheri village on Friday. The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh (24) of Kumbra Village in Mohali. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer says he was at home when Iqbal tried to break into his house. He had stolen ₹400 in cash and some documents when he was caught and later handed over to the police.
As per police, the accused is a drug addict and had also stolen a couple of mobile phones in Kumbra village before this incident. A case under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. The accused was sent to judicial custody.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
IIT Ropar organises workshop on intellectual property
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar organised a workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR) on Saturday in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. Rajeev Ahuja, director of IIT Ropar, said that the institute’s IPR cell encourages inventors to come up with out-of-the-box ideas, inventions and innovations. He added that the commercialisation of patents is the institute’s priority.
CCPCR holds mock Parliament session
A mock parliament session under the “Girls India Project” of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) was organised at Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 45-A on Saturday. Harjinder Kaur, chairperson of CCPCR, inaugurated the programme.
Campaign on fuel conservation concludes
The 20-day long Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav (SAKSHAM) concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26, on Saturday. The campaign was organised by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to bring awareness regarding the acute need for petroleum conservation. During the campaign, various activities were conducted in Chandigarh and districts of Punjab including debates, quizzes and group talks in schools on fuel conservation.
-
TiECON Chandigarh 2022: Never any shortage of funding for good ideas, says Ghazal Alagh
Co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, while decoding the recipe for success of future leaders of innovation, said that it is heartening to witness the start-up ecosystem thriving in India. Alagh, of Sharktank India fame, was speaking at TiECON 2022 in Chandigarh on Saturday.
-
PSPCL slaps ₹4.38L fine on man for electricity theft
A Dhanour village resident has been directed to pay a fine of ₹4.38 lakh after he was caught stealing electricity during a raid by a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Friday. The accused has been identified as son of Gurcharan Singh, Megha Singh, residing in Balbera sub-division, near Randhawa grid, in Dhanouri village. He was using an illegal transformer to commit the electricity theft.
-
Punjab board bans sale of three history books over distortion of facts
The Punjab School Education Board has banned three books related to history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the board in March. The books in question are 'Modern ABC of History of Punjab, written by Manjit Singh Sodhi and published by Modern Publisher, Jalandhar, 'History of Punjab' by Mahinderpal Kaur of Malhotra Book depot, Jalandhar, and History of Punjab by MS Mann of Raj Publishers, Jalandhar.
-
UP reports 278 new cases, 200 patients recover
Uttar Pradesh reported 278 new Covid-19 cases while 200 patients recovered. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 1,538 on Saturday. Among the 1,538 active cases under treatment, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 727, Ghaziabad 334, Lucknow 102. Among new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 133 cases, Ghaziabad 68, Lucknow 18, Agra 7, Meerut 8, Prayagraj 3. Among the 18 new cases reported in Lucknow, 11 were male and 7 female.
-
New V-C of KMC Language University takes charge, spells out priorities
Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh took charge as the new vice-chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, on Saturday. Addressing the media, Prof Singh listed his priorities and vision to take the university forward. “To implement the National Education Policy, 2020 both in letter and spirit. NAAC accreditation as per NAAC guidelines will be my second most important priority,” he said.
