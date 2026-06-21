Chandigarh: This International Yoga Day tricity asks an important question: Where is the youth ?

As the first rays of the morning sun filters through the trees at Yavnika Park in Sector 5, Panchkula, separate groups move deliberately through stretches and breathing exercises. Yet, a striking pattern emerge on the eve of the 12th International Yoga Day witnessing a participation of almost all middle aged or elderly people. A pair of young adults stand out simply because they were the only ones from their generation present, merely accompanying their mother. Residents of Panchkula doing yoga exercises at Yavnika Park in Sector 5. (HT Photo)

As the region marks exactly a decade since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led 30,000 practitioners at Chandigarh’s iconic Capitol Complex for the 2nd International Yoga Day in 2016, a critical question lingers — while yoga continues to draw older practitioners in massive numbers, where is the youth?

Local instructors confirm this stark generational gap. Vinod Bajaj, a mechanical engineer who has run ‘Energetic Yoga Prabha’ at Yavanika Park for 27 years, says his regular attendees average around 50 years of age. “Below 30, there are very few, maybe one or two,” Bajaj notes. “At that age, they don’t yet understand the depth of yoga or the lifestyle difficulties ahead.” He highlights that while post-COVID, health awareness has significantly increased the overall demand, especially for breathing techniques to combat diabetes and heart issues.

Similarly, Anupama, who runs classes for women in Sunny Enclave, notes that her demographic stays strictly between 30 and 60 years old. “Working women do opt for online classes due to time constraints and nuclear family setups, but younger girls are rarely seen,” she says.

Medical experts believe, institutionalisation is the only way to pivot the younger demographic. Professor Akshay Anand, from the department of neurology at PGIMER and incharge of the CCRYN Collaborative Centre for Mind-Body Intervention, explains that unless yoga is introduced systematically in schools, youth cannot appreciate its self-regulatory relevance.

To make it more appealing, Yogasana has been introduced as a sport in the Khelo India games, with future plans for the Olympics to shift its perception among youngsters. Recognising it as a vital cognitive discourse, PGIMER has also integrated yoga into the MBBS curriculum to combat severe stress and burnout among medical personnel.

“Addiction of any kind, including digital overload, is governed by the basal ganglia and amygdala,” says Anand. “Yoga can actually shift that addiction to a healthy ‘high’ to ward off screen fatigue.” Clinical studies at PGI using psychological batteries have already proven that structured yoga protocols drastically reduce adolescent anxiety and adult depression while boosting memory and attention.

Tomorrow, as the Tricity rolls out its mats, the challenge will not be about packing the grounds, but ensuring the next generation finally steps onto them.