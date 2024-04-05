Chandigarh: Three held for duping Sector-48 resident of 27 lakh

Nearly two months after a Sector-48 resident lost ₹27 lakh in an online fraud after being lured by a fake trading company with the promise of high returns, police arrested three persons hailing from Rajasthan in connection with the case. Complainant Sachin Aggarwal, of Sector 48, Chandigarh, told police that he came across an advertisement of KKR India Financial Services and join first group of KKRMF on Facebook. (Getty Images)

The accused are identified as Manjeet Buri, 20, Ashish Saxena, 22, and Himanshu Gautam, 19, all hailing from Rajasthan.

Complainant Sachin Aggarwal, of Sector 48, told police that he came across an advertisement of KKR India Financial Services and join first group of KKRMF on Facebook. Later, a person by the name of Susan Thompson contacted him through the Telegram app on November 10, 2023, and recommended stocks to buy and sell.

Following this, he was added to a group and every evening there was a one-hour knowledge session on trading tips and tricks and small rewards were given via a “spin and win” game. Susan liaised with one Amit Choudhary and started encouraging Sachin to open a DEMAT account with them.

Later, he was moved to a new group named “Indian Stock Market Insights 194 (KKRMF)”, where he was provided a link to a fake app called KKRMF from Google Playstore. Amit assisted him in the registration on the app created by them and a national DEMAT account was provided to him, showing increasing profit in his account. Then Amit and Susan asked him to transfer funds to their accounts and promised to give ₹10,000 as a joining bonus. Later, he realised he was duped when he was removed from the group.

Talking about the modus operandi, police said the accused set up a public group on Telegram to advertise investment packages, frequently accompanied by false testimonials. They then send messages to selected members by declaring hefty profits in thousands or lakhs to deceive the victims. Further, in allurement, victims transferred the heavy amounts for investment. There was a main associate who handled the whole team of this scam and paid them small amounts to create fake accounts to receive cheated money from victims.