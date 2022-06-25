Chandigarh: Three Sector-7 night clubs get warning for loud music
Taking note of residents’ complaints, the UT administration on Friday warned three night clubs in Sector 7 to play music as per the prescribed sound limits.
SDM (East) Nitish Singla issued the directions to night clubs Vault, Grapho and Kakuna, all located in Sector 7, under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
“The residents of Sector 7 have given several complaints of loud music causing inconvenience to people in the surrounding areas. Following the representations made by residents, and on the grounds of violations of guidelines of Punjab and Haryana, the SDM (East) has given directions to the night clubs to desist from playing music at high volume that is causing physical discomfort to residents,” said a UT spokesman.
Section 133 of CrPC empowers an SDM to issue orders to mitigate instances of nuisance in public space. These orders can’t be challenged in a civil court and violation can lead to registration of FIR.
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19. On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district's target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
Poor rain preparedness has Panchkula residents worried
Looking to take action, the residents have written a letter in advance to the authorities requesting them to gear up for all monsoon-related problems. Members of Citizens' Welfare Association wrote a letter to departments concerned of both the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula municipal corporation. “From the last two decades, we have been witnessing the same problem of waterlogging during monsoons. Instead of improving, the situation has only worsened in some of the sectors,” said SK Nayar, CWA president. Several round-abouts, including the Aggarwal Trust chowk, roundabout of Sec 9/10/15/16.
