Chandigarh: Three snatchers land in police net

Two days after Sector 11 police booked three unidentified scooter-borne miscreants for snatching ₹1400 from a junior engineer (JE) of Chandigarh Housing Board at knifepoint; police arrested three men and recovered the money from their possession on Tuesday. Suraj was earlier booked in an assault case by Sector 11 police in 2020. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Suraj Kumar, 23, Sanjay Kumar, 21 and Arjun Kumar ,26, all three residents of Nayagaon, Mohali.

The accused were arrested following the complaint of Victim Abu Horaira, 30, who told police that he was walking to Sector 11 market to have dinner when three men asked him for money. On refusing, the trio threatened to assault him, and took ₹1400 from him.

Police said that the trio has a criminal past. Suraj was earlier booked in an assault case by Sector 11 police in 2020.

Sanjay, according to the police, was also nominated in the same assault case with Suraj and was also booked under Arms Act by Sector 11 police in July, 2023. Arjun was booked in a theft case by Sector 3 police in 2020.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON