News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Three snatchers land in police net

Chandigarh: Three snatchers land in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 18, 2023 09:20 AM IST

The accused were identified as Suraj Kumar, 23, Sanjay Kumar, 21 and Arjun Kumar ,26, all three residents of Nayagaon, Mohali

Two days after Sector 11 police booked three unidentified scooter-borne miscreants for snatching 1400 from a junior engineer (JE) of Chandigarh Housing Board at knifepoint; police arrested three men and recovered the money from their possession on Tuesday.

Suraj was earlier booked in an assault case by Sector 11 police in 2020. (iStock)
Suraj was earlier booked in an assault case by Sector 11 police in 2020. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Suraj Kumar, 23, Sanjay Kumar, 21 and Arjun Kumar ,26, all three residents of Nayagaon, Mohali.

The accused were arrested following the complaint of Victim Abu Horaira, 30, who told police that he was walking to Sector 11 market to have dinner when three men asked him for money. On refusing, the trio threatened to assault him, and took 1400 from him.

Police said that the trio has a criminal past. Suraj was earlier booked in an assault case by Sector 11 police in 2020.

Sanjay, according to the police, was also nominated in the same assault case with Suraj and was also booked under Arms Act by Sector 11 police in July, 2023. Arjun was booked in a theft case by Sector 3 police in 2020.

