Time’s up! Chandigarh Housing Board starts removing building violations across city

Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has launched a citywide demolition drive against illegal constructions in multiple sectors, including 41-A, 41-D, 45-A, 45-C, 45-D, 46, 47-C, 39-B and 29. An illegal structure at a residence in Sector 41, Chandigarh, being removed on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The board has urged residents to voluntarily remove encroachments and restore structural components within seven days to avoid penal action. The next date of hearing before the HC is April 9.

On Thursday, when the drive began, the CHB carried out demolitions in Sector 41, where unauthorised structures were found in four houses. On Saturday too, similar action was taken against violators in two houses of the same sector.

Last month, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, CHB issued notices to around 1,300 house owners for building violations, directing them to deposit demolition and restoration charges within seven days or face action, but allottees did not pay any heed. The notices detailed the nature of violations and specified charges ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, depending on their extent. The action primarily covers dwelling units in Sectors 39, 41 and 45. “Given the large number of violations, the demolition drive has been initiated on government land in the first phase,” said officials.

A senior CHB official confirmed that residents have been given seven days to either deposit the specified charges or remove the unauthorised constructions themselves and restore the structures. “Once the charges are paid, CHB will undertake the demolition. In case of non-compliance, strict action will be taken as per rules,” the official said, adding that cancellation of allotments could also be considered in serious cases.

The crackdown follows HC directives mandating CHB to ensure structural safety and recover costs of removing violations and restoring buildings from allottees on a pro-rata basis.

CHB Residents’ Federation chairman Nirmal Dutt criticised the move, terming it a “gross injustice” and stating that residents have been seeking relaxations for over four decades without relief.

Structural risks flagged

The enforcement drive is based on a 2023 structural safety survey conducted in Sectors 39, 41 and 45, which revealed widespread violations posing serious risks to building stability. CHB found that in several ground-floor units, load-bearing walls had been removed, severely weakening structures. In many first-floor units, additional storeys had been constructed despite inadequate foundation strength. Authorities also flagged illegal construction over cantilevered portions, covering of upper floors, and unauthorised terrace structures without proper support. Officials warned that such alterations compromise structural integrity and endanger residents’ safety.

Court directions and compliance

The HC, through orders dated April 21 and May 5, 2022, along with subsequent directions in 2023, had made it clear that structural safety cannot be compromised and directed CHB to act against violations. Earlier, in November 2019, the court had also ordered the constitution of an expert committee to assess structural safety.

Following this, a committee was formed in December 2019, which submitted its report to the court, recommending remedial measures. CHB subsequently issued multiple public notices asking residents to rectify violations, restore structural integrity, and submit stability certificates at their own cost.