Chandigarh: Tomato prices soar to 70/kg amid monsoon supply shortages

Tomato prices in Chandigarh have soared to ₹70 per kg at the city’s apni mandis, marking a significant increase from ₹30 per kg on June 21 and ₹60 per kg on July 3. Consumers are feeling the pinch as at some retail shops, tomatoes are even being sold at ₹80 per kg. The steep rise in prices is being attributed to inclement weather conditions that have disrupted local tomato production in Punjab. (PTI)

The steep rise in prices is being attributed to inclement weather conditions that have disrupted local tomato production in Punjab. With local supply severely impacted, the apni mandis in Chandigarh have turned to neighbouring states to meet the demand. This shift is expected to further drive up prices as transportation and logistics add to the costs.

Besides consumers, local vendors are struggling too. Rajesh Kumar, a local vendor at Sector 56 apni mandi, said, “We are struggling to maintain our margins without passing the burden onto consumers. People have started using packaged tomato puree and even vendors have to bear the cost of ripened tomatoes that go unsold.”

Harpreet Singh, a supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, said, “The production of locally grown tomatoes gets adversely affected due to increase in temperature and untimely rains. Generally, our local production continues till July-end, but due to rains in the region, it has now stopped. When this happens, we import tomatoes from hilly areas, leading to a steep spike in rates. At apni mandi, one crate, which holds around 24 kg, costs around ₹1,200.”

Singh added, “Last year, the highest that the tomato prices had gone in apni mandi was ₹250 per kg. Though we are expecting the rates to climb in the coming weeks, we believe it will remain below ₹100 per kg. However, erratic supply from other states can result in further price rise.”

Other vegetables getting expensive too

The prices of potatoes have also increased from ₹30 per kg on July 3 to ₹50 per kg on Tuesday, whereas prices of onions remain constant at ₹45 per kg. In early June, potatoes were being sold at ₹20-25, and so were onions. The prices of other vegetables grown on hills have also increased. Among them, capsicum is being sold at ₹100 per kg, brinjal at ₹80 per kg and bottle gourd at ₹80 per kg. Coriander’s rate, which is also easily affected by rains, has also touched ₹220 per kg. Garlic is being sold for ₹240 per kg.