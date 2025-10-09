Chandigarh: Trader robbed of ₹50,000, phone by car driver in Sector 26

A shopkeeper from Pinjore was allegedly robbed of ₹50,000 cash and his mobile phone by a car driver in Sector 26, Chandigarh. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused based on the vehicle number and the description provided by the complainant. (HT File)

According to the complaint submitted to the deputy superintendent of police, the victim, who runs a grocery shop on Nalagarh Road in Pinjore, said he had come to the Sector 26 mandi on October 6 along with his worker, Arjun, in his car to buy groceries. They parked their vehicle near a shop before proceeding into the market.

The complainant told police that around 2.30-3.00 pm, a man driving a car (bearing registration number HR26A 88...) approached him near the Peepal tree in the fruit market and offered to drop him off, addressing him as “Uncle.” When the shopkeeper accepted the offer and sat in the car, the driver allegedly assaulted and robbed him.

The victim stated that as they drove past Gate No. 2 near the Police Lines, Sector 26, and toward Khalsa College lights, the driver pushed him out of the car and fled with his belongings – a bag containing ₹50,000 in the denomination of ₹500 and a mobile phone.

The victim further described the suspect as having a snake tattoo on his right arm and speaking in a Himachali dialect.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused based on the vehicle number and the description provided by the complainant.