Chandigarh: Tree plantation drive at Government College of Education

Under the Swachhta Pakhwada from January 16 to 31, the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20, Chandigarh, in collaboration with Parijat Eco Club, and office of principal commissioner, income tax department, Chandigarh, organised a tree plantation drive on the college premises. Volunteers of tree plantation drive from GCE, income tax department and Parijat Eco Club planting saplings. (HT Photo)

As many as 100 saplings of Ficus Benjamina were planted with an aim to promote environmental awareness and encourage sustainable practices in society.

Sapna Nanda, principal, GCE, welcomed the guests. The tree plantation drive participants included GS Phani Kishore, principal commissioner, income tax-review unit 1, Chandigarh; Poonam Rai, deputy commissioner; Anirudh, deputy commissioner; and DS Chauhan, assistant commissioner of income tax department. The drive also saw the involvement of Indian revenue services officer trainees, namely Chandni Chauhan, Raj Vikram, Sonia Kataria, Sandhya Partap, Suchiter Sharma and Umesh Kumar. Students and faculty of GCE also planted the saplings.

The selected tree species were carefully chosen to enhance the green cover and biodiversity of the area. Kishore said cleanliness and green initiatives went hand in hand for a sustainable environment. This tree plantation drive not only contributed to the beautification of the college campus but also served as a small step towards combating climate change and preserving our ecosystem, he added.

Four students of Eco Club, Shivam Jha, Sachi, Paras and Amrinder Kaur, were felicitated for their contribution.