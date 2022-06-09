Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid daily cases climb to 42, highest in 102 days
Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 42 on Wednesday, a first in the past 102 days.
The daily tally was highest since the tricity logged 45 cases on February 26.
Amid daily fluctuations in the Covid cases, their number has remained over 20 for nine consecutive days, even crossing the 30 mark four times.
On Wednesday, Chandigarh clocked 22 infections, Panchkula 13 and Mohali seven.
Chandigarh’s cases were reported from Sectors 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 24, 32, 35, 38, 40, 44 and 48, Daria, Dhanas, Maloya, Manimajra and Ram Darbar. In Mohali, four cases were reported from Kharar, two cases each from Mohali city and one from Dera Bassi.
The 42 fresh infections pushed tricity’s active caseload to 215, highest since March 2, when 247 people were positive.
At 131, Chandigarh has the highest number of positive patients, followed by Mohali with 51 and Panchkula with 33.
