Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark
With 22 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the number of positive patients in the tricity area breached the 150 mark, a first in the past two months.
As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8.
Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula.
After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26. Since then, the active cases have remained in triple digits for 11 straight days.
-
Punjab RERA comes to aid of buyers left in lurch by GBP Group
Coming to the rescue of thousands of investors left in the lurch by the management of realty firm GBP Group, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority has assured to hand over the projects to the respective buyer associations for completion. On Friday, after the Homebuyers and Investors Association for GBP met the Punjab RERA chairman Navreet Singh Kang in Chandigarh, they were told to submit applications project wise and also form respective associations.
-
Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes
Two women fell prey to snatchers within a span of 40 minutes in Chandigarh on Thursday night. Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lives in Sector 50 in a rented accommodation. As she reached the Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout, two scooter-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away. In the next 40 minutes, a resident of Sector 44, 87, Manvinder Kaur, lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher.
-
Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump
Ludhiana municipal corporation zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Friday inspected the Giaspura garbage dump site. She was accompanied by Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur. Kaur said that MC will soon install three static compactors there to facilitate the daily disposal of garbage and clear the heaps of legacy waste accumulated here.
-
Bars may stay open 24/7 in Gurugram under latest Haryana excise plan
Pubs and restaurants serving liquor in Gurugram will have the option to remain open 24/7 as part of the new liquor licensing policy announced by the Haryana government on Friday. Bar/restaurant owners who would like to continue closing their establishments at 2am can continue paying the annual retail liquor licence fee of ₹18 lakh. Officials said they expected more than 150 applications this time. The total number of existing licences in the city is 276.
-
Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night. The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Police have booked the unidentified driver.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics