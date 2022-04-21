Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 10 mark after 25 days
The tricity logged 12 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a first in the past 25 days
Since March 27, the daily cases had remained lower than 10, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula individually also reporting zero case multiple times. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity logged 12 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a first in the past 25 days.

Since March 27, the daily cases had remained lower than 10, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula individually also reporting zero case multiple times.

But on Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded three cases, Mohali five and Panchkula four, taking tricity’s tally to 12.

This also led to a spike in the active cases that crossed the 40 mark after 24 days.

Now, 44 patients are infected in the tricity. Among them, 19 are in Chandigarh, 18 in Mohali and seven in Panchkula.

