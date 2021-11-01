Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases, deaths dip further in October

Since the second Covid wave ended in June, the monthly count of fresh infections and deaths have dipped consistently, with October recording the lowest numbers so far. However, amid the ongoing festive season and with no restrictions on gatherings in place, health authorities believe that there is no place for complacency and medical experts have already predicted another surge after mid-November.

In October, the tricity recorded only 219 fresh infections, with Chandigarh being the worst-hit. As many as 102 infections surfaced from Chandigarh alone, followed by 82 in Mohali and 35 in Panchkula. Ever since the pandemic broke out, the numbers were worse in Mohali. Besides, five fatalities were reported in the month, with three from Mohali and one each from Chandigarh and Panchkula.

With 46,245 cases and 790 deaths, May had proved to be the deadliest month since the pandemic began in March last year. But, after restrictions were imposed on public movement and businesses, the curve started winding downwards. In June, the tricity recorded 3,878 cases and 160 deaths, and the figures further slipped to 443 and 13, respectively, in July. In August, 323 cases and six deaths were logged, followed by 290 cases and 10 deaths in September.

‘Surge predicted after festivals, following rules the only way out’

Dr Suman Singh, UT director of health services, said, “The central government and medical experts have predicted another surge following the festive season, but it can be controlled if people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing masks in public places is a must and they should complete their vaccination.”

“The UT health department is testing more people and conducting contact tracing to keep an eye on the trend of infection spread,” she said, adding that the situation is so far controlled.

Meanwhile, Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar, said, “There is no increase in positivity rate as of now, but random testing is carried out at high-risk zones like markets. Keeping in view the festive season, we will also increase our testing. Also, people should adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour during festivities.”

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur added that the health department is preparing to tackle another surge, but people must not lower their guard and feel complacent.

Covid: 9 fresh infections emerge in tricity

Nine more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, against the seven cases on Saturday. Five infections were reported from Chandigarh, followed by three from Mohali and one from Panchkula. Also, no death was recorded for the 26th consecutive day.

The tricity’s active cases stand at 76, with 36 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 27 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,351 positive cases, of which 64,495 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded till date are 68,821. Among these, 67,726 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,770 includes 30, 379 recoveries and 378 casualties.