Chandigarh turns new leaf, reports just two drunk driving cases

With just two drunk driving cases during New Year celebrations this time, Chandigarh seems to have turned a new leaf, given that it had 75 such cases last year. Mohali too improved its ways, reporting just 19 drunk driving cases compared to 108 last year though Panchkula stood out like a sore thumb, with the cases climbing from 14 last time to 68 this time. In all, the UT police issued 31 challans and impounded eight vehicles during the celebrations this time. (HT Photo for representation)

UT police attributed the change in drivers’ behaviour to sustained enforcement, advance deployment of traffic personnel, increased public messaging and effective deterrence through checkpoints set up across the city. In all, the UT police issued 31 challans and impounded eight vehicles during the celebrations this time.

In Mohali, a total of 363 challans were issued between 5 pm and 3 am. Out of these 19 were for drunk driving while the rest were for offences such as speeding, playing blaring music among others. Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “The night passed peacefully. During a music concert, a child was reported missing. We launched an immediate search and the child was reunited with his parents.”

In Panchkula, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manpreet Singh Sudan revealed that a total of 48 specialised checkpoints (nakas) had been set up and 29 police riders, 12 PCR vans, and 19 emergency response vehicles (ERVs) conducted continuous patrols throughout the night. “We carried out intensified checks and caught 68 persons driving under the influence of liquor, while four vehicles were also impounded,” he said.