Chandigarh: Two men convicted of snatching phone, cash from security guard

A local court on Saturday convicted two men in a snatching case that took place last year. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by the court on January 23. The convicts were identified as Rishikesh and Deepak.

Complainant Tulsi Ram, 53, of Dhanas, who works as a security guard, told police that on January 5, 2023, at 10 pm, he was returning home from Sector 10 on his bicycle. When he reached the old fish market around 10.30 pm, two unknown persons came and snatched his mobile phone and ₹3,000 before fleeing.

The court of Jaibir Singh, additional sessions judge, held them guilty. A case was registered under Sections 379 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarangpur police station