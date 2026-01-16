Chandigarh: Two men fire shots outside chemist shop in Sector 32

Panic gripped employees of a chemist shop in Sector 32 on Thursday night after two unidentified men allegedly fired gunshots outside the premises before fleeing on a scooter. No damage to property or injuries to any person were reported. (Representational Image)

According to preliminary information, the suspects arrived on a Honda Activa scooter and opened fire outside Sewak Pharmacy in Sector 32-D. The shop was open and staff members were present inside when the gunshots were fired.

Investigators said CCTV footage from the area showed two scooter-borne men firing shots and then escaping from the spot.

The Police Control Room (PCR) received a call regarding the incident at 9.32 pm, following which teams from the Sector 34 police station, along with the District Crime Cell and Crime Branch, rushed to the scene and recovered one empty cartridge.

Police officials said the motive behind the firing remained unclear. Prima facie, the shop owners have denied receiving any threat calls or extortion demands.

An investigation has been initiated, and police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the suspects. Till the filing of this report, police teams were continuing the spot investigation and no FIR had been registered.