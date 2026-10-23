Chandigarh: Two weeks into 2nd term, Class 9 students await textbooks

More than two weeks into the second term, Class 9 students in Chandigarh government schools are still waiting for their NCERT textbooks for all subjects, with the delay raising concerns over teaching and learning as the academic year progresses. The second term began on October 3, but the books are yet to be delivered to government schools, leaving students dependent on photocopies and online study material. The issue has also been compounded by NCERT’s revision of the Class 9 syllabus this year. (HT File)

According to the current system, students are given different textbooks for different terms.

The delay comes in a year when the UT education department decided to provide free textbooks to students from Classes 9 to 12. Until last year, Class 9 students had to purchase their books themselves. However, despite the department placing an order with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the textbooks have not arrived, putting students at a disadvantage compared with those who have access to the prescribed books.

The issue has also been compounded by NCERT’s revision of the Class 9 syllabus this year. The first part of the textbooks arrived in August 2026, but the delay in the availability of books has created difficulties for both teachers and students in following the revised curriculum.

When contacted, director of school education Nitish Singla said the delay was on NCERT’s part and maintained that students were not losing out academically.

“The delay is on the part of NCERT, but we have provided photocopies and online material to the students. There is no loss to the students. The office payment and order for supply have already been sent to NCERT,” Singla said.

However, a teacher from a private school, requesting anonymity, pointed to the difference in how students in government and private schools are managing the situation.

“Books are available in the market since October, and private-school students are purchasing them. This year, the education department announced that it would provide free books to Class 9 students in government schools, but these have not been supplied yet. The order has been placed with NCERT, but there has been no delivery,” the teacher said.

While photocopies and digital material may help teachers continue lessons, access to complete textbooks remains important for students to follow the curriculum and study independently.