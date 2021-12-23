Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh University convocation: 1,552 students awarded degrees
chandigarh news

Chandigarh University convocation: 1,552 students awarded degrees

The annual convocation of Chandigarh University was held at its Gharuan campus on Wednesday, during which 1,552 students were awarded degrees for the 2020-21 academic session
A student receiving her degree during the annual convocation of Chandigarh University in Gharuan, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A student receiving her degree during the annual convocation of Chandigarh University in Gharuan, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The annual convocation of Chandigarh University was held at its Gharuan campus on Wednesday, during which 1,552 students were awarded degrees for the 2020-21 academic session.

This included 430 students from liberal arts, 987 from science and 135 from the department of teacher training. As many as 18 graduate and 12 postgraduate students were awarded gold medals, while 28 were awarded PhDs. In-charge of the external affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale and theatre director Neelam Mansingh Chaudhary were the chief guests on the occasion. CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu and pro-chancellor RS Bawa were also present.

In his convocational address, Chauthaiwale asserted urged the students to make the best use of opportunities available to them and contribute to the nation’s progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out