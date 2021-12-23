Chandigarh University convocation: 1,552 students awarded degrees

The annual convocation of Chandigarh University was held at its Gharuan campus on Wednesday, during which 1,552 students were awarded degrees for the 2020-21 academic session.

This included 430 students from liberal arts, 987 from science and 135 from the department of teacher training. As many as 18 graduate and 12 postgraduate students were awarded gold medals, while 28 were awarded PhDs. In-charge of the external affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale and theatre director Neelam Mansingh Chaudhary were the chief guests on the occasion. CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu and pro-chancellor RS Bawa were also present.

In his convocational address, Chauthaiwale asserted urged the students to make the best use of opportunities available to them and contribute to the nation’s progress.