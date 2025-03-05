Chandigarh: Valet driver accidentally fires gun at mall parking

A gunshot was accidentally fired by a valet driver in the basement parking lot of the Elante mall on Tuesday evening. Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Authorities have confirmed that legal action will be taken against the valet driver once a formal complaint is lodged. (HT File)

According to the police, two individuals from Mohali had visited the Nexa showroom in the mall to check out a car. They handed over their vehicle to Sahil, a valet driver working at Nexa. Unaware that the car contained a licensed firearm, Sahil picked up the weapon out of curiosity, leading to an accidental discharge. The bullet struck a nearby parked car, causing minor damage.

Reacting to the incident, the Nexus Elante mall issued a statement, “We are aware of the recent incident involving a valet driver at the Nexa showroom, where he accidentally discharged a pistol in the parking lot. We would like to clarify that while this incident took place in allotted parking space for Nexa, the mall itself is in no way connected to the events that unfolded. We take this matter seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation into the incident. The safety and well-being of all visitors to our mall remain our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring a secure environment for everyone.”