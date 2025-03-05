Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Valet driver accidentally fires gun at mall parking

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2025 10:38 AM IST

According to the police, two individuals from Mohali had visited the Nexa showroom in the mall to check out a car. They handed over their vehicle to Sahil, a valet driver working at Nexa. Unaware that the car contained a licensed firearm, Sahil picked up the weapon out of curiosity, leading to an accidental discharge. The bullet struck a nearby parked car, causing minor damage.

A gunshot was accidentally fired by a valet driver in the basement parking lot of the Elante mall on Tuesday evening.

Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Authorities have confirmed that legal action will be taken against the valet driver once a formal complaint is lodged. (HT File)
Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Authorities have confirmed that legal action will be taken against the valet driver once a formal complaint is lodged. (HT File)

According to the police, two individuals from Mohali had visited the Nexa showroom in the mall to check out a car. They handed over their vehicle to Sahil, a valet driver working at Nexa. Unaware that the car contained a licensed firearm, Sahil picked up the weapon out of curiosity, leading to an accidental discharge. The bullet struck a nearby parked car, causing minor damage.

Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Authorities have confirmed that legal action will be taken against the valet driver once a formal complaint is lodged.

Reacting to the incident, the Nexus Elante mall issued a statement, “We are aware of the recent incident involving a valet driver at the Nexa showroom, where he accidentally discharged a pistol in the parking lot. We would like to clarify that while this incident took place in allotted parking space for Nexa, the mall itself is in no way connected to the events that unfolded. We take this matter seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation into the incident. The safety and well-being of all visitors to our mall remain our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring a secure environment for everyone.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On