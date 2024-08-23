 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.07 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.07 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 23, 2024, is 30.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.07 °C and 32.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.22 °C and 29.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.07 °C and 32.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 117.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 24, 2024 27.61 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 31.44 °C Light rain
August 26, 2024 25.57 °C Moderate rain
August 27, 2024 31.26 °C Moderate rain
August 28, 2024 29.27 °C Light rain
August 29, 2024 31.74 °C Moderate rain
August 30, 2024 32.53 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On