Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.07 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 23, 2024, is 30.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.07 °C and 32.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.22 °C and 29.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.07 °C and 32.5 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 117.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 24, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|31.44 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|25.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|31.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|31.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|32.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
