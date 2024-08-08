Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.18 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 9, 2024 33.11 °C Moderate rain August 10, 2024 30.96 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 31.27 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 26.31 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 32.67 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 33.81 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 30.09 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.18 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.91 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.92 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.42 °C Light rain Delhi 32.65 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 8, 2024, is 32.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.18 °C and 34.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.61 °C and 35.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.With temperatures ranging between 26.18 °C and 34.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 58.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.