Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 5, 2025, is 19.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.13 °C and 23.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.53 °C and 22.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 125.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 6, 2025
|19.21
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|20.23
|Overcast clouds
|January 8, 2025
|20.74
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|18.91
|Broken clouds
|January 10, 2025
|19.30
|Overcast clouds
|January 11, 2025
|20.19
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|21.14
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.