Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.5 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 20, 2024 37.1 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 36.52 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 29.66 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 31.16 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 35.07 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 34.68 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 31.88 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.43 °C Light rain Chennai 27.81 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.36 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Light rain Delhi 38.12 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 19, 2024, is 36.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.5 °C and 41.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.63 °C and 40.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 28.5 °C and 41.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 67.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

