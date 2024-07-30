Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.31 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 31, 2024 35.4 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 25.14 °C Very heavy rain August 2, 2024 28.72 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 29.83 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 32.32 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 32.47 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 33.23 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 30, 2024, is 33.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.31 °C and 37.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.7 °C and 37.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 28.31 °C and 37.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 67.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

