Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.82 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024
Nov 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on November 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 10, 2024, is 25.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.82 °C and 29.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 05:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.03 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 347.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 11, 2024
|27.78 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 13, 2024
|28.39 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 14, 2024
|28.62 °C
|Few clouds
|November 15, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|29.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|28.76 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
