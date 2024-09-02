 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.6 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.6 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 2, 2024, is 30.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.6 °C and 31.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.32 °C and 31.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.6 °C and 31.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 3, 2024 30.37 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 32.18 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 32.89 °C Sky is clear
September 6, 2024 32.86 °C Sky is clear
September 7, 2024 31.81 °C Light rain
September 8, 2024 32.85 °C Sky is clear
September 9, 2024 33.91 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on September 02, 2024
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.6 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024
