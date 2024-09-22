Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.4 °C, check weather forecast for September 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 23, 2024 32.8 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 34.09 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 33.11 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 30.23 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 29.77 °C Moderate rain September 28, 2024 27.7 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 28.87 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.79 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.99 °C Light rain Chennai 32.26 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.14 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.21 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.92 °C Light rain Delhi 35.08 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 22, 2024, is 31.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.4 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.57 °C and 34.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 25.4 °C and 33.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 286.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

