Chandigarh: Woman, her brother-in-law die by suicide in Sector-41 home

A 26-year-old woman and her brother-in-law were found dead inside their residence in Buterla village, Sector 41, Chandigarh, on Thursday afternoon. Police suspect the duo died by suicide. The woman’s two minor children were present in the room at the time of the incident. The woman’s two minor children were present in the room at the time of the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the victim’s husband had gone to Uttar Pradesh for work. He tried multiple times to video call his wife but none were answered. Eventually the eldest child picked up and said, “He (the child’s uncle) is not coming down.” It was then that the man noticed his brother hanging.

The man immediately alerted a relative working in Mohali, who rushed to the spot and informed the police around 2 pm. With the help of neighbours, the bodies were brought down before the police reached the house.

A forensic team was called to examine the scene. However, no suicide note was recovered. The bodies were later shifted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for post-mortem examination.

Police said the family, originally from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Sector 41. The victim’s husband works as an air-conditioner repair mechanic, while his brother was employed as a carpenter.

“The matter is being investigated from all angles. We are awaiting the return of the husband to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident,” a police official said.